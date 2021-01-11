Announcing her engagement to Ram Veerapaneni, in December 2020, popular singer and dubbing artist Sunitha Upadrasta gave a pleasant surprise to all her fans. Previously married to Kiran Kumar Goparaju, Sunitha is set to start an exciting chapter in her life with Ram, CEO of a digital media company. Taking to Instagram, Sunitha recently shared adorable pictures of herself with her children, Shreya, and Aakash from the Haldi ceremony.

On Sunday, the duo got married at an intimate setting in the presence of their close friends and family at Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Temple, near Shamshabad, Hyderabad. While Sunitha glimmered in a traditional saree, Ram went for a simple dhoti kurta ensemble. Here are a few pics from the wedding of singer Sunitha and Ram Veerapaneni.

Pics from the wedding ceremony of Sunitha and Ram Veerapaneni

Here is what Anita Chowdary, a dear friend of Sunitha shared on her Instagram attending the wedding ceremonies of said artist.

In Early December, Sunitha shared a picture with her family and fiance quoting, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.. the moment has finally come…Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner..we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do.”