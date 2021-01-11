In the return direction, train no 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam festival special train will leave Lingampalli daily at 6:15 AM and reach Vizag on the same day at 7:45 PM. The train is scheduled to ferry passengers along the route from 10 January to 2 February.

Along the route, these trains, travelling between Visakhapatnam and Lingampalli will take halts at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Elamanchilli, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Nuzvid, Vijayawada, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nudikudi, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Ramannapet, Secunderabad, and Begumpet.

The trains will be composed of three AC Chair Cars, eight Chair Cars, nine Second Class coaches, and Second Class Luggage cum Divyangjan coaches.

Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam special express

Train No 08519 Visakhapatnam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 11:20 PM, with effect from 10 January. It will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on the third day of its journey at 4:15 AM.

In the return direction, train no 08520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Visakhapatnam special express will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai daily at 6:55 AM, with effect from 12 January. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10:40 AM.

Stoppages: Pithapuram, Samalkote, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudiwada, Vijayawada, Kazipet, Moula-Ali, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Visakarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune.

Composition: One First AC, one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine sleeper class, four general second class coaches, and two general second class cum luggage vans.

Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam special express.

Train No. 08561 Visakhapatnam- Kacheguda special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6:40 PM with effect from 10th January. It will reach Kacheguda on the next day at 7:25 AM.

In the return direction, train No. 08562 Kacheguda- Visakhapatnam special express will leave Kacheguda daily at 6:25 AM with effect from 11th January and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6:50 AM.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkote, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Madira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahboobabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Malkazgiri.

Composition: One AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine sleeper class, four general second class coaches, and two general second class cum luggage vans.

Visakhapatnam-Sai Nagar Shirdi-Visakhapatnam special express:

Train No. 08503 Visakhapatnam-Sai Nagar Shirdi special express will leave Visakhapatnam every Thursday at 8:20 AM, with effect from 14 January. It will reach Sai Nagar Shirdi on the next day at 10:45 AM.

In the return direction, train No. 08504 Sai Nagar Shirdi –Visakhapatnam special express will leave Sai Nagar Shirdi on Friday at 7:35 PM, with effect from 15 January. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9:40 PM on Saturday.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, H.S Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Nagarsol and Manmad, for the above-mentioned trains between Visakhapatnam and Shirdi.

Composition: One AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine sleeper, four general second class, and two general second class cum luggage vans.

Visakhapatnam-Kollam-Visakhapatnam special express:

Train No. 08567 Visakhapatnam-Kollam special express will leave Visakhapatnam on Thursday at 7:25 AM, with effect from 14 January and will reach Kollam on the third day at 1:50 PM.

In the return direction, train No. 08568 Kollam-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Kollam at 7:35 PM on Friday, with effect from 15 January and reach Visakhapatnam on the third day of its journey (Sunday) at 11:40 PM.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Elamanchili, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Nellore, Gudur, Renugunta, Katpadi, Jollarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimabatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Changanaseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur , Mavellkara and Kayankulam.

Composition: One AC-2 tier, two AC-3 tier, 12 sleeper, 6 general second class, and two general second class cum luggage vans.

Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam special express:

Train No. 02007 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central special express will leave Visakhapatnam on Friday at 7:05 PM, with effect from 15 January. It will reach Chennai Central on the next day at 7:40 AM.

In the return direction, train No. 02008 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Chennai Central on Saturday at 10:00 AM, with effect from 16 January and reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 10:30 PM.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Ankapalli, Narasingapalli, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Sullurpeta for the above-mentioned trains between Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

Composition: Three AC-3 tier, eight sleeper, six general second class, and two general second class cum luggage vans.