Every Vizagite has a special bond with the sea. The feeling of sand tingling your toes, gazing at the endless horizon, calming sounds of the waves hitting shore will never get old. Gokarna is one such beautiful coastal town which has a lot to offer. Wondering what to do in Gokarna? Here are 8 things you must try when in Gokarna.

What to do at Gokarna?

#1 Camp at the serene beaches

Hike down or take the road to the extremely clean beach and green waters at paradise beach and pitch your tents by the shore. You’ll also find many hostels with accommodations in the form of dorms, private rooms, and tents, book yourself one and rejoice in the sea breeze throughout your stay.

#2 Go beach hopping

Get on an early morning trek through the green hills of the west coast. Hop through beaches starting from Kudle, experience half-moon, and Paradise within pockets of fierce-looking boulders. End your hike with an amazing brunch at the shacks in Om beach.

#3 Visit Mahabaleshwara temple

Believed to be the only Atmalinga on Earth, Mahabaleshwara temple attracts pilgrims from all over the world. With an interesting tale of the origins of Atmalinga, the holy ambience of the temple is not to be missed.

#4 Witness the phytoplanktons

Plan your trip around a new moon night with the help of locals and experience the phytoplanktons in the beaches, which make the water glow with every movement. Take a swim under the dark sky and get a real-life Avatar experience.

#5 Go scuba diving

Head to North Gokarna to Murudeshwar and swim with marine life. Indulge in the adventure of scuba diving either from the shore or deep into the sea by diving off a boat. With Netrani Island being the hotspot for divers, one can witness a variety of sea animals like rays, clownfish, sea cucumbers among others.

#6 Shop at the local market

With a significant number of foreign travelers, markets of Gokarna are influenced by the visiting hippie troops. Buy yourself some souvenirs from the assortment of unique collections of clothes and jewelry.

#7 Indulge in yummy food at the beach shacks

Walk along the beach and you’ll find many shacks serving cuisines ranging from continental to authentic Indian. Spend a lazy afternoon at any of these shacks relishing the amazing food by the shore.

#8 Witness the moonset

Apart from beautiful sunsets, you get to witness entrancing moonsets during the early hours of the day. Spread a blanket on the beach and gaze at stars sparkling away while the moon changes colour from pale yellow to orange before turning bright red going down the horizon.