Launched to boost the connectivity between Vizag and other districts in the state, the Dolphin Cruise buses have recently begun ferrying passengers from the city. The multi-axle AC buses, furnished with modern amenities, will be fully operational from Sankranti.

As per a press release, Dolphin Cruise buses are being introduced in a phased manner. Recently, the services have been launched from Nellore, Kandukur, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Kadapa, and Narasaraopeta to Vizag. The rest of the buses will be launched by Sankranti. Compliant with BS-VI emission norms, as prescribed by the Central Government, these vehicles are equipped with features such as CCTV cameras, LED TVs, and a provision to flush out stale air. It may be noted that these luxurious fifty-three-seaters are 14.5 metres long and 2.59 metre wide.

Earlier in February 2020, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) had ordered the procurement of 22 new Volvo buses. As per official statements, 16 of the new buses were proposed to be operated under the name ‘Dolphin Cruise’ to improve the connectivity between Vizag and Amaravati. The APSRTC had even planned to showcase the artwork of important tourist and cultural destinations in Andhra Pradesh on the buses.

In order to clear the festive rush, the APSRTC has also deployed Sankranti special buses from the district to different destinations in the state from 8 January. Ahead of Sankranti, these buses are being operated from Vizag to Vijayawada, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, Narsapur, and Bhimavaram along with Vizianagaram, Rajam, Palakonda, Srikakulam, Sompeta, and Ichchapuram in North Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, special services to Hyderabad and Chennai will be made available to accommodate all the passengers travelling back to their home towns to celebrate the harvest festival.