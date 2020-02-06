Simhachalam museum inaugurated for devotees

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the Simhachalam museum displaying the ornaments donated to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Hereditary trustee and former Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju was present at the inauguration ceremony as well.

Speaking at the event, the Tourism Minister said that the temple had received donations from yesteryear kings and devotees, which have been kept on display. He said that Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya had donated gold ornaments and precious diamonds to the temple, centuries ago.

As per previous reports, other services to the temple deity including Tulasidalarcharana and Tulabharam have also be initiated along with the museum inauguration in Simhachalam. The announcements were made by Assistant Executive Officer (AEO), Puli Rama Rao, AEO, Y Srinivasa Rao and other Devasthanam officials at a press conference earlier in January.

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on the Simhachalam hill in Visakhapatnam owes its uniqueness to its rich architectural style. The earliest inscription in the temple dates back to 1087 AD. Devotees can also witness inscriptions detailing its extensive rebuilding in the thirteenth century. The Simhachalam temple stands seconds, after Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh in terms of income generation.

The thirteenth-century ornaments are currently displayed in six showcases. An entry ticket of Rs. 10 is being collected for viewing the ornaments.