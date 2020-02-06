Helmet mandatory for pillion riders as well: Visakhapatnam Traffic Police

Two-wheeler riders donning a helmet has now turned into a common sight in Visakhapatnam. With the city police implementing stringent measures, most of the riders have been abiding by the road safety norms over the past few months. Adding to the effective policing and measures being taken to reduce the injuries and fatalities on the city roads, the traffic police have stated that the pillion riders too will have to wear a helmet in Visakhapatnam.

As per a press note released by the Visakhapatnam Traffic Police on Thursday, the previous year witnessed several helmetless individuals being injured in road accidents. “The year 2019 witnessed 11 cases where helmetless pillion riders of two-wheelers were affected in road accidents. While 5 of them passed away, 6 riders were left with severe injuries. Visakhapatnam Traffic Police, therefore, informs that it is mandatory for both, the rider and the pillion rider of a two-wheeler, to wear a helmet,” said Traffic ADCP M Ramesh Kumar.

It may be noted that the Hyderabad Police have recently started issuing challans to owners of two-wheelers if the pillion rider is found without a helmet. The rule has been enforced under the Motor Vehicle Act since 1989. Pillion riders are categorised to be a third-highest risk of dying in case of a fatal road accident while the two-wheeler riders and the pedestrians are at the highest risk.