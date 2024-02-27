In a bid to carry out essential infrastructure work related to the Limited Height Subway between the Brahmapur and Naupada sections, a traffic cum power block has been announced for 29 February 2024, resulting in several trains being regulated and rescheduled to accommodate the necessary work.

Here are the details of the rescheduled trains:

Train No 11020 Konark Express: Originally departing from Bhubaneswar at 3:20 pm, it will now leave at 4:45 pm on the same day, resulting in a delay of 1 hour and 25 minutes. Train No 12703 Falaknuma Express: The departure time from Howrah, originally set for 8:35 am, will be adjusted to 9:45 am, with a delay of 1 hour and 10 minutes. Train No 12830 Chennai Central Express: Initially leaving Bhubaneswar at 12:10 pm, it will now depart at 5:35 pm, experiencing a delay of 5 hours and 25 minutes. Train No 18417 Puri-Gunupur Express: The departure from Puri, initially at 12:00 pm, will be rescheduled to 3:45 pm, resulting in a delay of 3 hours and 45 minutes. Train No 18118 Rajya Rani Express: Leaving Gunupur at 3:30 pm, it will now depart at 5:05 pm, with a delay of 1 hour and 35 minutes. Train No 22874 Digha Express: Originally scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 3:30 pm, it will now depart at 5:15 pm, experiencing a delay of 1 hour and 45 minutes. Train No 18526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur Express: The departure from Visakhapatnam, initially at 3:00 pm on 7 January 2024, will be rescheduled and preponed to 5:00 pm on 29 February.

Additionally, during the power/traffic block, certain trains—such as the 12552 Kamakshya-Bengaluru Express, 11019 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express, and 22802 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express—will be controlled for 20 to 30 minutes in the affected section. The construction of this limited height subway offers significant benefits for the railway system, as it reduces manpower costs associated with gate maintenance, enhances passenger safety, and improves the average speed of both goods and passenger trains. It is requested that all passengers take note of these rescheduled trains on 29 February, as this essential construction marks one of the many initiatives carried out to enhance and secure railway services.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.