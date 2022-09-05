Not just one or two, but this first week of September is packed with movies releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi at the theatres. With several movies in each language, this coming weekend is sure to be entertaining. Make sure to book your tickets in advance and enjoy a movie marathon with friends and family. With promising storylines and new actors, these movies seem to be promising. From comedy to thriller, there is something for everyone this week.

Check out the list of movies releasing at the theatres this week of September in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

#1 Hindi

The big budget and much-awaited Hindi movie of the season, Brahmastra is releasing this week on 9 September 2022 at the theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the movie, which was made over many years, is directed by Ayan Mukherji. The first part of the fictional story has received mixed feedback on its theatrical trailer and songs. The cast of the movie also includes Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. Head out to the theatres to watch the movie and share your feedback with us.

#2 Telugu

The Telugu film industry has lined up four movies for release at the theatres this week of September. Gaalodu is an action entertainer directed by Rajasekar Reddy Pulicharla and will be releasing on 9 September. The cast of the movie includes Sudigali Sudheer and Gehna Sippy in the lead roles. Oke Oka Jeevitham directed by Shree Karthick will also be releasing this 9 September. The sci-fi movie stars Sharwanand and Ritu Varma in lead roles. Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini directed by Sridhar Gade, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sanjana Anand in lead roles, is also releasing on 9 September. Lastly, Tamil movie Captain starring Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi will be released in Telugu at the theatres on 8 September.

#3 Tamil

The action sci-fi thriller movie Captain, directed by Shakti Soundar and starring Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles is up for release in both Tamil and Telugu. Kanam is the Tamil name for Sharwanand’s movies directed by Shree Karthick. The movie also stars Amala Akkineni, Nassar and others in prominent roles. Not Reachable written and directed by Chandru Murugananth is a crime thriller releasing on 9 September. The cast of the movie includes Vishwa Sridharan, Sai Dhanyaa and others in prominent roles.

#4 Malayalam

Two Malayalam movies are making their way to a theatrical release this week of September. Ottu, directed by Fellini TP, is a thriller movie starring Arvind Swamy and Eesha Rebba in lead roles. Actor Arya produced the movie along with Shaji Nadesan. Oru Thekkan Thallu Case directed by Sreejith N is a relatable drama starring Biju Menon, Roshan Mathew, Padmapriya and others in prominent roles.

Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram with your movie reviews for this first week of September 2022.