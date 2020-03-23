Section 144 in Visakhapatnam: Here’s what you need to know

With Visakhapatnam reporting its second case of coronavirus on Sunday, the number of cases in Andhra Pradesh has risen to six. As reported earlier, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), announced that Section 144, of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973, has been imposed in the entire district on 22 March 2020, to contain the deadly virus.

This order has been issued by the district authorities in line with the Government of India’s nationwide directive. Earlier, the Central Government has advised all the State Governments to allow only essential services to operate in seventy-five districts across the country, which have reported confirmed cases, or casualties, relating to COVID-19.

What does Section 144 mean?

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of four, or more people, in an area. People are not allowed to come out of their houses except for emergency services.

As per the order of imposing Section 144 in Visakhapatnam, all non-essential commercial stores will be shut during this period, but rythu bazaars, grocery stores, medical shops, and milk outlets will remain open. However, only one person per family will be permitted to step out to purchase groceries and vegetables. Anyone violating the order is liable for punishment, up to three years in prison.

Lockdown in Andhra Pradesh

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had earlier declared that the entire state will be under lockdown until 31 March, 2020. According to the news bulletin, released by the AP State Control Room Director Health and Family Care, it has been stated that no public transport including inter-state transport services shall be permitted. The transport to the hospitals, airports and railway stations will be exempted.

The guidelines suggest that all non-essential offices, factories, and workshops shall operate with skeletal staff. Furthermore, farmers and individuals, involved in the production of food, will be allowed to take up their activities by maintaining social distancing norms.