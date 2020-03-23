How is the Normalization method used to calculate the GATE Result?

GATE is a crucial entrance test for aspirants who want to study engineering after the undergraduate level. This article discusses how, the actual marks received on the test, by the examinees are converted into a final “score”, which decides the eventual GATE result.

As hundreds of thousands of candidates apply for this test each year, the test is conducted in several sessions so it becomes cumbersome to host it, just in one day. When the test is conducted multiple times, the level of difficulty in each session varies slightly.

A candidate scores his/her actual marks out of 100. But the final score is determined out of 1000, using a special formula devised for this very purpose, by the IITs. This process is known as the “normalization” of the GATE marks. Check GATE Rank Predictor for predicting the college based on scores obtained.

There are several engineering papers in which the GATE test is conducted multiple times. These papers are:

Mechanical Engineering Electrical Engineering Electronics and Communication Engineering Civil Engineering Computer Science Engineering

Once the final scores are computed, the GATE cut off is released and the scorecard of each candidate is prepared. These are then released on the official GOAPS portal. GATE scores are required in applying to plenty of M.Tech courses, hence it would be wise for the candidates to download these as soon as they appear on the GOAPS portal.

Parameters for arriving at the GATE score:

In the case of GATE papers which are held in several sessions, 3 parameters are used to determine the score. These are:

Actual GATE marks

Normalized GATE marks

GATE score

In the case of papers which are held on a single session, 2 parameters are used for determining the GATE score, which are:

Actual GATE marks

GATE score

How are the GATE “normalization marks” calculated?

This is done, based on a few assumptions. It is assumed that candidates with the same level of aptitude, is evenly distributed across each of the multiple sessions. This is the universal assumption used as, the number of students appearing for the test is vast and they are randomly allocated a test session.