Andhra Pradesh lockdown: List of essential services that will be functional

In view of the growing coronavirus cases across the nation, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has called for a state-wide lockdown until 31 March. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that essential services will be functional for the public amid the lockdown in Andhra Pradesh. As a precautionary measure, the government has also implemented the Infectious Disease Control Act, 1897 to subdue the spreading of the coronavirus.

The public transport system, including the inter-state transport services, has been completely stopped. Shops dealing in the non-essential goods will be closed. Most private offices will require their staff to work from home. All people returning from abroad must undergo a strict quarantine for 14 days. As part of the precautions, citizens outside their homes must maintain a social distance of a minimum of three feet from anyone else. A gathering of more than 10 people has been banned in public places. Section 144 is in action in Visakhapatnam until 31 March 2020.

List of essential services functional amid lockdown in Andhra Pradesh:

The state police force

State Departments such as fire, electricity, medical & health, drinking water, municipal services, and urban local bodies

All banks and ATMs

All print, electronic and social media

Suppliers of food, goods, milk, bread, fruits, vegetables, meat, and fish are exempt from their transportation activities

Transport, warehouses, hospitals, pharmacies, eyeglasses, pharmacies are exempt from their transportation activities

Telecom, internet services, and IT service providers

Essential commodity manufacturing units, their suppliers, and private companies involved in corona control activities

Petrol pumps, LPG gas and oil agencies (and related warehouses)

E-commerce sites supplying food, supplies and medical equipment

The AP State Government has made it clear that the District Collector’s permission must be obtained for any more exemptions apart from the above-mentioned essential services.

The mandate for monitoring the implementation of these orders is vested in the District Collectors, Joint Collectors, Police Commissioners, District Police Superintendents, DMAND HOs, Sub-Collectors, RDVs, Tahsildars, Municipal Commissioners and MPDOs. Section 188, of the Indian Penal Code gives them the power to act if anyone violates these regulatory measures.