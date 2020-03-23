Vizag weather report: City likely to witness mild showers this week

The weather report for Vizag has suggested that the city will experience moderate rainfall this week due to the formation of thunderstorm clouds. As per the information shared by the Cyclone Warning Centre in Vizag, the city will experience isolated rains or thundershowers in the upcoming days.

Officials from the Centre stated that is a common phenomenon that occurs due to land heating up in the summer. In the event that thunderstorm clouds form entirely due to the heat, parts of Vizag would witness mild showers of rain this week.

Further, Visakhapatnam district has been notified by the Centre regarding the possibility of a thunderstorm. Other districts too, will be notified in advance if the weather conditions happen to change significantly. The weather report of Vizag this week has stated that the first half of the week would be partly cloudy with temperature varying between 31-32 degrees Celsius.

Summer monsoons are primarily caused due to the difference in temperature between land and sea. The low-pressure regions witness a rise in the moist wind from the sea surface, causing precipitation. Coastal India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh mainly witness summer monsoons due to the southwest winds from the Indian Ocean. The torrential rains are accompanied by humid weather, akin to the current weather in Vizag.