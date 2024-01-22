As the whole country has been celebrating the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, by conducting special pujas in temples, a group of scuba divers in Vizag embarked on a unique endeavor to mark this auspicious occasion. In a groundbreaking celebration, scuba divers from Livein Adventures conducted an underwater Prana Pratishtha with a Ram idol on a specially designed board in Rushikonda. The event took place at a depth of 22 feet, symbolizing today’s date and fulfilling a 500-year dream cherished by every Indian.

Participants commemorated the occasion with bubble and flower showers, creating a spectacle that beautifully blended tradition with innovation. Ex Submariner Indian Navy and founder of Livein Adventures, Balaram Naidu had organised this event. A small puja was also done after taking the Sriram Idol underwater. This extraordinary celebration underscores the deep cultural roots of Ayodhya and showcases the diverse ways in which significant milestones are observed.

A group of four scuba divers embarked on this journey at 6 AM on the morning of 22 January. They traveled approximately four nautical from Rushikonda Beach, it was there the Ram idol was immersed. The idol will be permanently placed underwater, implying the significance of the milestone. The whole event was captured using water-resistant cameras. According to reports, the whole event took place for approximately four hours.

