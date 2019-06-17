Heatwave causes schools in Andhra Pradesh to extend half days

The state government, after holding discussions with the School Education Department, has decided to extend the half days for school children in the state. The Commissioner of School Education M. Venkata Reddy, has issued a circular to the schools in Andhra Pradesh to operate only up to 12 pm until 22 June.

Owing to the prevailing heatwave, the previously decided half day school until 17 June has been extended for a few more days. The decision will be imposed in all the schools throughout the state; both private and government. The circular states that schools need to run from 8 am to 12 pm before operating full day from 24 June.

The prevalent heatwave has taken its toll on the people of the state with many heatstroke cases being reported this summer. As a precautionary measure, the schools have been advised to shut down earlier than their regular time of 1:30 pm. Moreover, it has also been informed that stern action will be taken against schools in Andhra Pradesh which are found to be violating these orders.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave would prevail over North Andhra Pradesh for two days. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places like Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari followed by a rise in temperatures by 2-4 degrees in all the districts of North Andhra Pradesh. It may be that Visakhapatnam too, has been experiencing extremely hot weather conditions over the past few days.