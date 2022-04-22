The Save Soil movement, launched by the Isha Foundation is holding a massive awareness campaign across 80 cities in India on the occasion of Earth Day today, 22 April 2022. It is a campaign about soil extinction and crisis, which aims at encouraging people to stand up for soil health. On this Earth Day, the Isha Foundation volunteers from Vizag organised a Save Soil walkathon along the same lines.

Starting at Siripuram junction at 7:30 am volunteers walked with placards crossing Sampath Vinayak temple, RTC junction, Central Park, Raghavendra Swamy temple, and reached Siripuram HSBC junction. Post the walkathon, there was also a dance performance opposite the Women’s degree college. Apart from these a plethora of awareness activities was conducted such as plantation drives, street plays, musical performances, mud holi, mud art, pottery, mud hand printing, skits, rangoli making, sketching, painting, and interactive presentations among others.

In their own unique ways, people were seen reaching out and educating the public about the cause and the need for immediate attention towards dying soil. The objective of the campaign is to bring the world’s focus to the alarming issue of the critical state of our soil, which is losing its ability to grow food. The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization estimated that in 60 years, we might not have any topsoil left at all. This campaign is a step towards an action taken to inculcate interest among masses.

P V Ramana, neurosurgeon from Seven Hills Hospital, Sandeep Chitra, chairman of Pollocks Group of Schools, and Sharada Gollu, MD of Kaltech Solutions, were present at the Save Soil walkathon in Vizag.

