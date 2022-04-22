Last night we have witnessed one of the best thrillers so far this season, with MSD winning the match for Chennai on the last ball of the match. It was only fitting that the El Clasico of the IPL had to be such a nail-biting contest. Moving forward, we have the clash between two in-form teams, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Though COVID-19 has struck the Delhi camp and restricted some playing and non-playing members to their rooms, the team has done exceedingly well by defeating Punjab by 9 wickets. On the other hand, RR looks equally dominating with both the orange and purple caps in their possession. Here is a detailed pre-match report of the 34th match of IPL 2022, DC vs RR, happening at the Wankhede Stadium.

DC probable XI

The confidence of the Delhi Capitals will be at its peak, with both the openers looking in great touch. Warner and Shaw have consecutively put up 50+ partnerships in the last four innings, which is a very positive sign for the COVID hit team. In the bowling department, Khaleel Ahmed looks to be in great touch by picking up 10 wickets and has the natural advantage of being a left-arm pacer. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will be crucial in restricting the in-form Buttler and left-hander Shimron Hetmyer who struggled against spinners. Nevertheless, the pitch is said to assist the pacers which will make Kuldeep and Axar sweat it out for some wickets. Shardul Thakur will take the field today with the statistical advantage of dismissing RR opener Devdutt Padikall thrice in 19 balls.

Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Players to watch out for: David Warner, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishabh Pant

Position: 6th (played 6, won 3, lost 3, NRR 0.+942)

RR probable XI

Unlike the Capitals, RR has failed to put up decent opening partnerships with Devdutt Padikkal looking rusty this season. But Jos Buttler has been at his destructive best, scoring two jaw-dropping centuries in just 6 matches. Fans are speculating that he might overtake Virat Kohli’s record of the most number of centuries in a single IPL season. Adding to his searing hot form is Yuzvendra Chahal’s dream run this year, which includes a five-wicket haul and hat-trick, both in the same match. But his co-spinner, Ravi Ashwin, who hasn’t given his bet yet, is expected to fire up today given the number of left-handed batsmen on the Delhi side. He was previously successful against David Warner, getting him out 5 times at an economical strike rate. Moving on to the pace attack, Trent Boult will take full advantage of the Wankhede’s pace favouring pitch. Similar to Ashwin, Boult has numbers in his favour against the Aussie lefthander.

Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Players to watch out for: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult

Position: 3rd (played 6, won 4, lost 2, NRR +0.380)

Wankhede records

Out of the 87 matches held at the Wankhede, 45 have been won by chasing teams while the defending teams have 42 matches to their name. It is a moderately scoring pitch with an average first innings score of a few runs above 160 and an average second innings score of 157. In the last two matches here, the teams defending the target have won the matches.

Head-to-Head

Out of the 24 matches between these teams, Delhi and Rajasthan share an equal number of wins.

Enjoy the Dc vs RR match and stay tuned for more IPL 2022 updates!