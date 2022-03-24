If you are eagerly waiting for the IPL season to begin this year, we totally understand your needs. We at Yo! Vizag cannot contain our excitement with a house full of mixed fans. This IPL is extra special as it returns to base after two years. Happening in India, all the teams have been gearing up to meet their fans upfront. As Vizag will not be hosting any matches, cafes, restaurants and drive-ins have been gearing up to cash in on IPL screenings this season. Watching an IPL match with friends only intensifies the excitement and if you are planning to do the same, here are a few places in Vizag that host IPL screenings.

#1 Ironhill

The most loved resto-bar of Vizag, Ironhill is very well known for its creative events and live bands. Always entertaining its customers with unique events, the IPL season is the most happening. Crowds flock important matches, especially if SRH is taking on other teams. The loyal fan base makes each match so intense and interesting, giving it all a sporty vibe. If you plan to go out for an IPL screening, Ironhill should make it to your list.

#2 V Hangout Resto Cafe

Located a little away from the city, in Rushikonda this cafe has a beautiful setting with open space and a huge screen perfect for IPL screenings in Vizag. A cafe with good food and coffee makes a perfect choice for you to watch a match with friends and have a great time. The resto cafe is known for its sandwiches and cold coffee among the locals. Catch the next Sunrisers Hyderabad match at this cafe.

#3 Express Owl Cafe

Yet another cafe located in the city, Express Owl Cafe is an approachable option to watch IPL screenings. With a breezy open-top location, enjoy a summer evening with your favourite IPL team. Located in Daspalla Hills, add the cafe to your list this season. They offer good fast food and continental options for the hungry gang.

#4 Zero The Resto Cafe

Well, it is very common for cafes to have screens nowadays. With an increasing demand for screenings since the lockdowns, Vizag has been catching up with the trend. Zero The Resto Cafe is yet another considerable option for an enjoyable IPL experience. An open space with spacious seating options, take your gang here for the next IPL screening in Vizag.

#5 Vizag Drive-in

Drive-ins are a unique feature of this City of Destiny. With multiple drive-ins spaced out across the city, Vizag Drive-in is a good option for sports screening, With a huge screen placed at a suitable location, lets everyone have a decent view. Sit in the comfort of your car or opt for the seating opposite the screen, you are sure to have a good time here.

