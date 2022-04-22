Vizag is always brimming with new cafes and restaurants. The growing IT hub is welcoming to new cuisines, ideas and hospitality. With a huge potential hidden in the this City of Destiny, there is so much more to come. Here are a few that have made an entry to Vizag recently and have been creating the buzz with their new additions to the city’s already amazing list of food.

Scroll down for the list of new cafes and restaurants in Vizag.

#1 Cupid Cafe

Cupid Cafe opened newly at Lawsons Bay Colony, beside Babaa Bazar. Adding to the list of Italian food in Vizag, this new Italian restaurant offers a wide range of food on its menu. With impressing interiors in a monochromatic theme, the cafe is the perfect place to catch up with friends. The artistic cafe offers a fine dining experience along with some famous in house beverages.

#2 Giani

The famous ice cream chain which was established in the year 1956 at Fatehpuri, Delhi, has set up shop for the first time in Vizag. The new ice cream store has so much to offer for the ice cream lovers in Vizag. From a wide range of kulfi’s to Italian gelatos, the 100 per cent vegetarian ice cream outlet is located at Dwaraka Nagar. Vizag was sure short of good ice cream stores, and now Giani is here to make up for it. Try their ice creams for the creamiest ice cream this summer.

#3 Swadham

Enjoy fine dining with family at Swadham, a restaurant located in Northway Hotels, beside the BSNL office, Daba Gardens. With elegant interiors and a wide range of Indian and Chinese cuisine, you are sure to enjoy the experience they offer. The hotel also makes a good choice for those looking for a stay in Vizag.

#4 Star Drive-In

Opening soon in Vizag, the Star Drive-in is all set to offer a place of entertainment paired with food for Vizagites. Cashing in on the concept, the drive-in will have a chain of famous restaurants. Located in Madhurawada, the new location has a huge open lawn for a relaxed outing with friends and family. Check out the place, which is opening tomorrow.

#5 Zamindari

The restaurant that started off on the right foot with delicious food and intriguing interiors, has been making a lot of buzz among the locals. From their spicy starters to a variety of biryani this restaurant is worth a try. The restaurant also offers a turf ground for those who would love to pair a match of cricket with a fulfilling meal.

#6 Dessertino

From pizzas to ice creams, everything at this new location is a must-try. Offering one of the best pizzas in town, Dessertino is located at Siripuram. Add this restaurant to your checklist the next time you want to catch up with friends over pizza and ice cream. Do not forget to try their huge range of thick shakes.