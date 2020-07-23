In view of the spurt in the COVID-19 cases, Vizag City Police has been taking measures to make police stations, in the city, touch-free. On Wednesday, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, RK Meena (IPS) examined the safety measures being taken at the III Town Police Station. The staff was given a demonstration of the precautions to be taken while on duty. Later, Mr Meena interacted with the infected policemen and their families and inquired about their well being through video conference.

Speaking to the media, the City Police Commissioner informed that glass shields have been set up at the cabins of receptionists and Circle Inspectors (CIs) at all police stations in Vizag. The glass shields will act as barriers between complainants and police personnel, thereby avoiding direct contact between both the parties, he said.

Sharing further details, Mr Meena mentioned that with the ‘no mask no entry’ rule being enforced at the stations, they are ensuring that every visitor is tested with a pulse oximeter and thermal scanner. “All visitors will be asked to clean their hands with soap and in the absence of soap, they will be provided with sanitisers. Additionally, each police station has already been allotted a separate space for complainants,” he added.

The City Police Commissioner further said that a safety protocol was issued to all policemen, which advises them to wear masks, gloves and maintain physical distance. He shared that all the police who are on COVID duty were already handed over thermal screen meters, sanitisers, and masks. “Awareness sessions on COVID-19 are being held for policemen and their family members at two to three police stations every day. The policemen are being advised to change their clothes after returning home,” he mentioned.

Vizag recorded over 684 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, on Thursday. As per the district bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 Visakhapatnam, the district accounted for 2904 active cases, 2200 discharges, and 61 deaths as on Thursday evening.