The police personnel, along with other frontline workers, are at an increased risk of being infected by coronavirus as they continue to combat the fast-spreading disease. In a bid to safeguard themselves from the virus, the cops have been taking several precautions while serving their duties. Closer home, the Visakhapatnam City Police have mooted setting up a Table Shield Protection as an additional safety precaution. As a try-out, the police have set up the first Table Shield Protection at the III Town Police Station in Vizag. The feature was inspected by Visakhapatnam City Commissioner of Police RK Meena on Wednesday.

As a part of this initiative, glass panels, which are 8 feet high, have been installed along three edges of a police desk. The setup is touted to not only act as a guard but also ensure social distancing between people on either side of the desk. The officials are chalking out plans to set up the Table Shield Protection system at all other police stations in Vizag soon. All the police who are on COVID duty were already handed over thermal screen meters, sanitizers, and masks. Reportedly, The City Police Commissioner is also planning to distribute pulse oximeters among the staff. These devices will help the personnel in reading the temperature and oxygen levels of the body.

Vizag witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day as 144 more individuals in the district tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The figure marks the highest number of cases recorded in the district so far. As per COVID-19 Special Officer Dr PV Sudhakar, Vizag even recorded two more deaths in the said period to take the death toll to 15. As per the official report received this evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag district reached 1807 with 913 active cases, 879 discharges and 15 deaths.