Vizag witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day as 144 more individuals in the district tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The figure marks the highest number of cases recorded in the district so far. As per COVID-19 Special Officer Dr PV Sudhakar, Vizag even recorded two more deaths in the said period to take the death toll to 15. As per the official report received this evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag district reached 1807 with 913 active cases, 879 discharges and 15 deaths.

RGK Colony-Marikavalasa Zone-I, Flora Delight-Revalapalem Zone-I, Anthony Nagar, Sivaparuam-Narsipatnam, Thallavalasa, Chinnarajupeta, Adarsh Nagar-3rd Line, Srikanth Nagar, Simhagiri Colony, Dibbapalem-Atchyutapuram, Sirijam, have been announced as the new containment clusters in Vizag. As of Thursday evening, Vizag reported 97 very active clusters, 169 active clusters, 78 dormant clusters and 39 de-notified clusters.

Meanwhile, Vizag received 1900 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits to boost the testing capabilities in the district. While it takes 2-3 days to receive reports through RT-PCR, TrueNat, and CBNAAT methods, the results can be achieved in about 30 minutes using RAT kits. Dr Sudhakar stated the kits will be used to conduct COVID-19 tests across the district.

Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in single day as 1555 more individuals tested positive for the virus. According the COVID-19 update provided by the Health Department, 1500 of these new COVID-19 cases are from the state while the remaining 55 are among those who returned Andhra Pradesh from other states (53 cases) and foreign countries (2).

Between Wednesday and Thursday (9AM-9AM), 16,882 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. So far, the state has tested 10,94,615 samples for coronavirus. While 12,154 patients (including the 904 individuals discharged today) have been discharged so far, 11,383 COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have been marked active as of Thursday afternoon. Of the active patients, 9,286 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 2,097 are at COVID Care Centres.