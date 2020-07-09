Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in single day as 1555 more individuals tested positive for the virus. According the COVID-19 update provided by the Health Department, 1500 of these new COVID-19 cases are from the state while the remaining 55 are among those who returned Andhra Pradesh from other states (53 cases) and foreign countries (2). The COVID-19 tally of other states in the said period include 30 cases from Telangana alone. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has now surged to 23,814 with all the 13 district reporting new cases.

The state also witnessed 13 more deaths due to COVID-19 in 24 hours. Three each from Kurnool and Guntur, two each from Anantapur and Prakasam and and one each from Krishna, West Godavari, and Chittoor, succumbed to the infection. The COVID-19 deaths in the state have now risen to 277. Wile Kurnool has accounted for 91 casualties, Krishna’s death toll stands at 73 as of now. Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam have also registered casualties in double figures.

Between Wednesday and Thursday (9AM-9AM), 16,882 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. So far, the state has tested 10,94,615 samples for coronavirus. While 12,154 patients (including the 904 individuals discharged today) have been discharged so far, 11,383 COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have been marked active as of Thursday afternoon. Of the active patients, 9,286 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 2,097 are at COVID Care Centres.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has capped the price on COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals.