Saaho 1st week collection: Prabhas film storms the box office, collects Rs 370 crores

Despite garnering mixed reviews, Saaho has managed to emerge as a blockbuster. In its 1st week collection, the film has grossed more than whopping Rs 370 crore worldwide. The film which was released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam has found favour among the national audiences. The Hindi version of the film has made Rs 116.03 crore in week one, the fourth highest so far in 2019.

UV Creations, the film’s producers, tweeted the 1st week box office collection of Saaho while Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers of the Sujeeth directorial’s Hindi version.

Setting Box Office on Fire 🔥#Saaho collects whopping 370 Cr+ gross & Counting in 7 days worldwide! Book tickets here : https://t.co/3g8zydBuXu #SaahoInCinemas pic.twitter.com/0SvpJQqLIx — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) September 6, 2019

#Saaho has an excellent Week 1… Is the fourth highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 116.03 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2019

The film’s weekday numbers could be indicative of a sudden drop in the buzz among people about the film. It had earned about Rs 100 crore on its opening day and zoomed past the Rs 300 crore mark by the end of the first weekend.

It has to be noted that the movie was made on a humongous budget of Rs 350 crore, making it the second-most expensive Indian film so far. As Saaho heads into its second week, it remains to be seen if the film manages to hold its ground or witness massive drops from its 1st week collection.