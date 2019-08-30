One of the most-awaited films of the year, Saaho, has the hit the screens on Friday amid much hype and frenzy. Scaled on a whopping budget of about Rs 350 crore, the magnum opus, directed by Sujeeth, has released is as many as 10,000 screens across the country. Starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Murali Sharma among others, the film is expected to shatter several box office records in the first few days of its release. With the majority of the theatres already witnessing good rates of occupancy, Saaho looks to be setting the box office on fire. Those who watched Saaho took to Twitter to share their review of the film.

Saaho Twitter review:

#OneWordReview…#Saaho: UNBEARABLE.

Rating: ⭐️½

A colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity… Weak story, confusing screenplay and amateur direction. 👎👎👎#SaahoReview pic.twitter.com/Ogx1jkVuoE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2019

#Saaho is 2019 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT.

Plus- Prabhash Screen presence

Minus- bad performances of too many characters ,Confusing Story, Extremely boring laughable screenplay,mediocre action ,terrible direction & so many bad songs. Watch at your own risk. Rating- ⭐️#SaahoReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 30, 2019

Both #ShraddhaKapoor and #Prabhas tried their level best to save #Sahoo, but weak direction, poor story, confusing twist, predictable moves, bad action, pathetic Vfx and LENGTHY running time makes it a POOR film.. Feeling Bad for Prabhas.. he deserves success Pan India — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 30, 2019

Don’t believe on Critics

Those critics who have 4 star to Flop movies are giving 1.5 star to #Saaho so plz go with Public Review

From my side if u like Action Films then go for it.

Always Admire Public Review so Don’t believe on this Paid Critics.#SaahoInCinemas #Saahoreview — Laalu Makhija (@LaaluMakhija) August 30, 2019

Finished watching #Saaho

As i said u havn’t seen this level of Indian action movie ever , even u can compare it with big Holly action movies 🔥🔥#Prabhas is now real indian megastar

Last 30min is Mindblowin, what a Thriller 🔥🔥🔥

4/5*#Saahoreview — ganesh rajput (@GanuRajput) August 30, 2019

#Saahoreview

It’s best action movie ever created in indian cinema… i don’t understand why people are giving negative reviews… either they are paid or either they hate prabhas because he is better than so called bollywood superstars. — Gautam (@imComputerGeek) August 30, 2019