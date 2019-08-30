Road traffic violations have always been one of the major hazards to society. More so in recent times, these have been the cause of a number of injuries, and deaths, throughout the country. The Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, has finalised the new rules and regulations of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. This was initially discussed at the Lok Sabha and then the Rajya Sabha. However, it was recently strongly re-proposed, in both houses, by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. The following is the list of proposed changes to the existing penalties for violationg road safety rules:

List of penalties for violating road safety rules

Offence Old Penalty (in rupees) New Penalty (in rupees) Driving without helmet 100 1000, suspension of license for three months Driving without license 500 5000 Drunken driving 2000 10,000 Driving without seatbelt 100 1000 Under-age driving NA 25,000 Over speeding 400 1000 to 4000 Dangerous driving 1000 5000 Driving without insurance 1000 2000 Overloading of vehicles 2000 20,000 Carrying passengers more than the permitted limit 500 2000 Not providing way to emergency vehicles NA 10,000

The fines, for violating traffic laws, have been increased drastically with the motive of improving road safety throughout the country. Driving without a license would have been charged Rs. 500, but now, having increased ten times, the violators will have to pay a fine of Rs.5,000. Also, driving without a seatbelt, or helmet would have attracted a fine of Rs. 100. But as per the revised Bill, the fine has been hiked to Rs.1,000.

While the above-mentioned penalties are as per the changes proposed by the Centre, they might be subject to change, depending on the State Government’s call.