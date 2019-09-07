Nation applauds ISRO’s efforts on Chandrayaan-2 mission

As India woke up early on Saturday morning for the Chandrayaan – 2 Vikram Lander’s touchdown on the moon, some heartbreaking news was received. Mission Control had lost contact with the Vikram Lander as it was on its powered descent towards the lunar surface. The Pragyan rover, housed within the lander, is also lost. The lander was on its way to the lunar South Pole after successfully separating from the Chandrayaan-2 on September 2. However, the mission remains afloat with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter which is healthy and all set to continue its one-year mission life in the lunar orbit, remotely observing the surface. Efforts of the ISRO team were widely appreciated with people taking to Twitter and expressing pride over the mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been keenly following the Chandrayaan-2 mission ever since it was launched on 22 July 2019, addressed the scientists of ISRO, and the entire world, on Saturday morning. He assured them that India is proud of its talented scientists who tirelessly worked to make this mission happen. “The effort was worth it and so was the journey,” he said while speaking at the ISRO Control Centre in Bengaluru.

The Vikram Lander had begun its descent towards the moon and was exhibiting normal performance till 1 am when it stopped transmitting any data from an altitude of 2.1 km. Efforts were made by mission control to re-establish contact with the lander. At 2.30 am, ISRO shared the sad news on Twitter, informing everyone about the lander being lost.

This is Mission Control Centre. #VikramLander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed.#ISRO — ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019

PM Modi also tweeted his appreciation for their efforts and said that greater things are to come.

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

कोशिश करने वालों की हार नहीं होती.. India is proud of @isro and its team of scientists. The ISRO’s mission to reach the Moon is bound to succeed. Their courage and commitment will ultimately make it successful. I wish team ISRO a great success in their future endeavours. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2019

Prime Minister Modi was also seen consoling ISRO Chief K. Sivan who was grieving over the tragic news.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi hugged and consoled ISRO Chief K Sivan after he(Sivan) broke down. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/R1d0C4LjAh — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

Apart from Indian citizens, a number of celebrities had also tweeted their support:

#India is proud of its #ISRO scientists who have made us a world leader in Space Science. #Chandrayaan2 will inspire millions of Indian kids. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/IyOotFgR2t — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 7, 2019

Dr K Sivan and the entire @isro team both in the present & past have strived for this incredible effort. Bit of slip from cup to lip but I’m sure these brilliant scientists with relentless dedication will persevere & get us to the moon. Jai Hind. -Sg #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) September 7, 2019

This does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development there will be a learning curve. This, is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 7, 2019

We reached that part of the moon that NO others have till today.

It is a success in itself. Those who don’t try, won’t learn anything new for the future. Onward and upward! चरैवेति, चरैवेति! Proud of you #ISROMissions — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 6, 2019

Khwaab Adhoora raha par Hauslein Zinda hain ,

Isro woh hai, jahaan mushkilein Sharminda hain .

Hum Honge Kaaamyab #Chandrayan2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 7, 2019

All Indians can take a moment to appreciate what ISRO has done and hope for greater successes ahead. Chandrayaan-2 mission is a matter of pride for all the Indians and a testament to the world that India can scale any frontier in space. We are just 2.1 km away from the surface of the moon.