Navy hails the designs of Integrated Museum & Tourism Complex in Vizag

On Friday, a meeting was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquarters in Visakhapatnam. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman, Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, and the Metropolitan Commissioner P Koteswara Rao held discussions with the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (CINC), Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, and other Navy personnel, in regards to the Integrated Naval Museum & Tourism Complex project.

As reported earlier, VMRDA has proposed to develop the Sea Harrier into a museum. The decommissioned fighter jet is likely to be suspended from the ceiling, in the Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan. This is adjacent to the TU-142 Aircraft Museum on Beach Road.

During the meeting, the Project Architect G Srinivasa Murty, elaborated the project in detail, to the Indian Navy and the VMRDA delegates. Soon after the presentation, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), in Visakhapatnam. Vice Admiral Jain had appreciated the Integrated Naval Museum’s Project concept and design. Furthermore, the CINC had extended his complete support, in regards to the project.

Speaking at the meeting, the Metropolitan Commissioner P Koteswara Rao, suggested a display of the names, and deeds, of martyrs, at the war memorial, will be a great addition.

The VMRDA Senior Engineer K Rammohan Rao and Executive Engineer M Balaram Raju were also present at the meeting.