Upliftment of Fisheries discussed by Union Minister in Visakhapatnam meeting

Amidst a tense situation among the fishermen in Andhra Pradesh, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh, has given new hope to the fishermen by making an announcement to better the situation of fisheries and to build new harbours in the state. On Friday, this was discussed at a meeting conducted in Novotel, Visakhapatnam.

Giriraj Singh pointed out that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,000 crores for building fishing harbours, and to improving the existing infrastructure, in collaboration with the State Government. Union Minister also informed that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has decided to set up a ministry exclusively for the Fisheries Department. He also expressed his grief on the decrease in the fishery revenue by the day.

Reportedly, Giriraj Singh visited the fisheries on Friday evening and enquired about the history, market prices, exports, infrastructure and facilities from the concerned officials. The officials representing the Dolphin Boat Operators’ Welfare Association, P C Appa Rao, Barri Kondababu, C H Satyanarayana Murthy and B Neelakantam, requested the Union Minister to release funds for the modernization of the fishing harbour project in Visakhapatnam.

Replying to this, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that they would finalize the project for Rs 40 crores in collaboration with the State. The officials also requested to avail a fair price for commodities such as shrimp and tuna fish. They mentioned that the sale of shrimp was limited only to the domestic markets as the exporters were only buying the Vannamei variety of shrimp from the aqua farmers. Additionally, the officials pleaded for the release of a few fishermen, from Srikakulam District, who are being jailed in Pakistan.

MLC P V N Madhav, Central Fisheries official Balaji and the State Fisheries Commissioner, Rama Shankar Naik (IAS) also took part in the meeting.