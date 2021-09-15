Vizag city police have been conducting a drive to ensure that the new set of traffic guidelines are strictly followed by all the two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles in the city. In this drive, several four-wheelers, using tinted glass/black film have been taken to task. The RTO officials have also cracked down on motorists in Vizag for unauthorised use of stickers on their vehicles such as police/press/MLA and others.

According to the Deputy Transport Commissioner, Visakhapatnam District, G C Rajaratnam, the checks are being conducted only by the Vizag city police. “We want to give time to the citizens to abide by the guidelines. From 20 September 2021, the officials from the Transport Department will take charge.”

Reportedly, as many as 90 such vehicles have been identified in Vizag during these checks and the motorists have been immediately asked to adhere to the RTO guidelines and remove the black film, from the windows, on the spot. The traffic police are appealing to the people to not use tinted glasses. Come this 20 September, the RTO officials will ensure the guidelines are strictly adhered to in Vizag by conducting regular checks and will start collecting a fine of Rs. 1,000 from every violator.

Similarly, the police department is cracking the whip on motorists using unauthorised stickers on vehicles. A total of 191 cases have been booked for unauthorised sticker use. Of the total, 72 vehicles were found using the police stickers. 81 others were caught using the “press” sticker, and as many as 24 were caught for using MP and MLA stickers.

Last week, Vizag traffic police have announced a new set of guidelines for two and four-wheelers in the city. Since then, transport officials have been conducting checks at some of the major locations to ensure that everyone is following the guidelines.