In the past few months, certain concerns regarding Vizag traffic have risen. Four-wheeler owners are installing high-beam lights and excessively loud horns. Autorickshaw drivers have been playing music at loud volumes and overloading autos with passengers. A lot of vehicles have been found with fancy number plates or unauthorised stickers. Accordingly, the city traffic police has implemented a set of guidelines that are to be followed strictly by all two-wheelers and four-wheelers in Vizag. In this regard, a drive was conducted on Friday, 10 September 2021 to ensure that these new guidelines were being followed. This drive was conducted in two intervals, from 9 AM to 11 AM and from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Following are the guidelines issued by the city traffic police and are to be followed by all two-wheelers and four-wheelers in Vizag:

#1 No vehicle should have unauthorised police stickers/press/MLA/MP stickers

#2 Vehicles should not have very loud or musical horns

#3 Vehicles should not have fancy number plates

#4 Street vendors should not use high pitch sounds in the market

$5 Vehicles are not allowed to use high-beam lights

#6 Overloading of autos with passengers is not allowed

On Friday, a total of 90 cases were booked on vehicles with unauthorised stickers in the city. 42 of these vehicles had police stickers while 37 had press stickers. 184 vehicles in Vizag were booked by traffic police for having loud/musical horns. While 624 vehicles were booked for having fancy number plates and 27 vehicles for having high-beam lights. 67 auto rickshaws in total were booked for overloading with passengers. A street vendor in Kancharapalem was also fined for playing high-pitch sounds.

This was a special drive by Vizag traffic police, trying to make people aware of the new guidelines and to reduce noise pollution gradually in the city. The new guidelines will also help in significantly reducing the road accident numbers in the city, which have been very high in the past few months.