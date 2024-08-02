According to a recent statement from the Center for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP) in Bangalore, coastal cities including Visakhapatnam face the threat of rising sea levels and loss of coastal area, as some portion of the land could be submerged by 2040.

The study says that by 2040, there is a possibility of losing 1-5% of the land area along the coast of Visakhapatnam due to rising sea levels. That means 6-7 square km of sand dunes along the coast could be inundated due to the erosion caused by the rise of sea levels. If the percentage of carbon emissions increases further, the land submerged may be 61.58 square km by 2100, as 9.03% of the land could be inundated.

The rising sea level is due to global warming, which is triggering the melting of glaciers, thereby increasing the water composition of the ocean. In coastal areas, rising sea levels may erode shorelines, threaten coastal drinking water supplies with salt-water intrusion, and displace residents. Sea level rise also contributes to higher storm surges and flooding during coastal storm events. Modern infrastructure and environment are also at risk. In Visakhapatnam, establishments situated by the sea could be at risk. Additionally, fishing villages sitting close to the sea are also under threat by this.

Apart from Visakhapatnam, the report by CSTEP also reported that 1-5 percent of the land in Kochi, Mangalore, Udipi, and Puri are faced by the danger of rising sea levels. On the other end, Mumbai, Yanam, and Thoothukudi could be on the receiving end of 10 percent land submersion by 2040, the report said.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates!