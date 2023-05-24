The famous tabla player Simhadri Sambasiva, a resident of Maddillipalem, passed away on Tuesday due to illness in Visakhapatnam. As per reports, he developed high blood pressure while having his morning coffee and was rushed to KGH. The 55-year-old died during the late hours of Tuesday, 23 May 2023, while he was undergoing treatment. His mortal remains were taken to his hometown in Vijayanagaram, where the last rites were performed.

Through the orchestras of Roshanlal, Alapana, Keeravani, Millenium, etc in the Uttarandhra district, Simhadri Sambasiva gained popularity as a tabla player in Visakhapatnam and its neighbouring districts.

Many esteemed people expressed their grief over Sambasiva’s demise. Visakha Music Artists Welfare Association Honorary President Kontala Raju, President Mohammad Khan, Founder President of Ghantasala Sports and Cultural Association Chenna Tirumala Rao, representatives of various art associations, Melodi Satyanarayana, and Bayya Srinivas expressed their condolences.

