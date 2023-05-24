This week, our favourite digital platforms are set to unveil an array of captivating content, delivering a delightful mix of genres and storytelling. Brace yourself for an immersive experience as these new releases take you on a captivating journey filled with suspense, emotion, and gripping narratives. Satisfy your binge-watch cravings with these web series releasing on OTT this week of May.

Here are the web series releasing this week of May on OTT.

American Born Chinese

American Born Chinese, a comedic action TV series, is adapted from the 2006 graphic novel and consists of eight episodes. Premiering on May 24th on Disney+, the show follows Jin Wang, an ordinary teenager, as he navigates the challenges of his high school life while simultaneously encountering a new student. Little does he know, this meeting thrusts him into a conflict involving mythological Chinese gods, blending multiple worlds.

Release date: 24 May 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Crackdown: Season 2

Crackdown Season 2 is an Indian spy thriller web series directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The highly talented ensemble cast returns to helm the relentless covert operations team as they face fresh obstacles in this new season. With national security hanging in the balance, the agents are unafraid to resort to extreme tactics in their mission to dismantle a criminal organization. Packed with intensified tension, intricate plot developments, strained relationships, and a multitude of betrayals, Crackdown Season 2 is an emotional rollercoaster that should not be missed.

Release date: 24 May 2023

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Merpeople

Merpeople, a captivating documentary, explores the enchanting realm of professional underwater performers who have transformed their love for mermaids and mythical sea creatures into their livelihoods. Through this series, viewers are taken on an extraordinary expedition showcasing the passion and resilience of these individuals, from mesmerizing audiences at small-town events in Florida to attaining the prestigious titles of King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas. Get ready to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey and delve into a universe where imagination becomes reality.

Release date: 23 May 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

FUBAR

FUBAR (Fucked Up Beyond All Repair/Recognition) is an action-comedy TV series developed by Nick Santora. The show revolves around Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma, who has unknowingly concealed their identities as CIA operatives from one another, leading to a web of deception and secrecy. When the truth finally emerges, they are confronted with the startling realization that their knowledge of each other is virtually non-existent. Prepare for a wild ride as this unconventional family uncovers the truth and confronts their shared past.

Release date: 25 May 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Blood & Gold

It is an action comedy-drama directed by Peter Thorwarth, starring Robert Maaser, Marie Hackle, Alexander Scheer, Florian, and Petra Zieser. Taking place in the final days of World War II, Elsa and Heinrich discover a shared purpose beyond their mutual foe. United in their fight against the Nazis and for their loved ones, Heinrich seeks his missing daughter while Elsa’s secluded village holds a hidden Jewish treasure coveted by the enemy. A thrilling quest ensues, pitting villagers against the ruthless SS, uncovering secrets, and culminating in a violent showdown within the village church.

Release date: 26 May 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

City of Dreams: Season 3

The highly anticipated third season of the renowned series City Of Dreams is set to debut on Disney Plus Hotstar. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the show delves into the internal conflicts within the Gaikwad family, ignited by an assassination attempt on a controversial political figure. Starring a talented ensemble cast including Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, and Rannvijay Singha, the upcoming season revolves around Ameya Gaikwad (Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Bapat) joining forces to safeguard their family’s legacy against both rivals and external adversaries.

Release date: 26 May 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of May on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.