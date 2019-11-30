Badminton champion PV Sindhu met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday at his camp office in Tadepalli.

As per the CMO release, the ace shuttler requested the Chief Minister to consider her time at the Tokyo Olympics as being on duty. CM Jagan obliged her request and wished her good luck for her stint in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics scheduled from July 24, 2020, to August 9, 2020.

Previously, PV Sindhu requested the YS Jagan government to allocate land so that she can set up a badminton academy. Giving her updates on the same, CM Jagan said the officials are on the lookout for a suitable location for the badminton academy in Visakhapatnam. He further added that once finalized, Sindhu will be given a choice to pick from different locations. The world champion requested the government to allocate seven acres of land for starting the badminton academy.

PV Sindhu was offered the post of Deputy Collector in the Andhra Pradesh Government in 2017. She has been working with the government since August 2017.

Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships in August, this year. Soon after, she was granted permission from the Jagan government to set up a badminton academy for girls in Visakhapatnam, and promised to provide land for the same. The shuttler was recently retained by Hyderabad Hunters for Rs 77 lakh to play for the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League.

PV Sindhu missed out on the gold medal in the 2016 Olympics when she lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin. Her focus now remains on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has stated in the media that her only focus currently, is to clinch gold for India.