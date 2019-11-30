Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru review: An engaging watch with strong technicalities

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, directed by debutant Ravi Kiran Kola, promised to come as a gentle, fresh breeze when an impressive trailer caught the attention on social media. Starring Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak, Rajkumar Kasireddy and Yazurved Gurram, the film hit the screens this Friday. Here’s our review of Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru.

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru review

At its core, Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru (RVRG) isn’t too heavy on story. The film majorly revolves around its characters and doesn’t necessarily focus on the outcomes. Holding such a film together isn’t an easy job but first-time director Ravi Kiran Kolabut being a first filmmaker does well in keeping the narrative close to reality.

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru is an honest attempt. The tale gives a refreshing experience of the native land and keeps us invested for the best part. The film also uses music as a vital element in essaying the story. However, not all songs make the cut and might prove to be a bummer for a few.

RVRG though is brilliant on the technical front. Cinematography by Vidyasagar Chinta and Amardeep Guttula shoot stunning visuals and give us a realistic feel of the Godavari region. While music director Jay Krish’s background score adds to the charm, the dialogues, and characterisations capture the region’s spirit beautifully. The editing also is crisp and makes sure the viewers don’t feel bogged down in spite of watching a familiar premise.

Naidu and Chowdary, played by Rajkumar Kasireddy and Yazurved Gurramare respectively, nail their roles to perfection deserve a special mention. Lead actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak (emotes wonderfully through her eyes) deliver subtle performances and yet manage to evoke emotion towards the end.

Overall, RVRG is an authentic account of someone’s first true love as director Ravi Kiran Kola delivers what he promises. The film reflects the Godavari district like only few other films in Tollywood have been able to do so far. The young talent in this film, across departments, assures bright prospects in store for the film industry.

Positives: Dialogues, Characterization, editing, Casting, Direction, Background music

Negatives: Screenplay

Review by Halfday