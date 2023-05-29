Love for Chole Bhature, Khulcha, Parathe, and Lassi can only be satisfied and savoured only in dhabas. Don’t go by the old and rustic look of dhabas as they have the best authentic taste, sweet and spicy food that you can’t stop liking your fingers. Dhabas now have upgraded their ambience with modern innovative decors, but the quality of food is never compromised. Vizag, a paradise for foodies, regardless of their tastes and preferences, is also home to some of the finest Punjabi dhabas that serve an array of authentic mouthwatering dishes from the northern land of India.

Here are the best Punjabi dhabas in Vizag that you must visit for a filling meal.

Amritsar Haveli

Amritsar Haveli, located at the heart of the city, with a beautiful ambience and mouth-watering Punjabi food will just lure you in. From Punjabi Thalis to every Punjabi dish is served. You need to go empty your tummy for some Chole, Dal Tadka, Paneer Tika, and Rajma with the sweet Lassi. The best part of this place is that the dishes served are pure veg for vegetarians to rejoice at Amritsar Haveli.

Location: Beside Meghalaya Hotel, Asilmetta

New Dhaba City Punjab

This unpretentious local dhaba will win your hearts with amazing food. It serves a variety of North Indian dishes for vegetarians and non-vegetarians including various beverages like lassi, beer, and wine. The Dhaba has a warm and inviting atmosphere with a friendly staff. New Dhaba City Punjab is a perfect place to have a wonderful meal with your friends and family.

Location: Near Airport, Sakethapuram, Kakani Nagar

Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba is a cosy and vibrant place with traditional Punjabi décor and music. The dhaba serves a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food including a selection of desserts. The dhaba also offers catering services for special occasions. This dhaba offers multi cuisines and it’s a great place to hang out with friends and family while having a delicious meal.

Location: Opp Karur Vysya Bank, TPT Colony, Seethammadara

New Mumbai Punjabi Dhaba

New Mumbai Punjabi Dhaba offers authentic Punjabi taste food. People love this place for its cosy atmosphere and cost-effective dishes. If you are craving some kadai paneer, Aloo mutter, and Chicken tikka, now you know where to go for some delicious food that is pocket-friendly and satisfactory.

Location: Allipuram

Khalsa Punjabi Dhaba

This colourful and lively dhaba offers everything from veg to non-veg and from Chinese to Indian cuisine with special Punjabi lassi. Khalsa Punjabi Dhaba, the desi dhaba style will make you feel homely. The mouth-watering food will surely leave you satisfied and happy. You will feel like coming back once you try the food here.

Location: Narasimha Nagar, Akkayyapalem

Let us know which one of these Punjabi dhabas in Vizag is your favourite.