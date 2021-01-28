In light of the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport, the Andhra Pradesh state government is gearing up to improve connectivity from Vizag. The officials are chalking out plans to lay a 20-km long coastal highway between Bheemili, in Vizag, and Bhogapuram. In the latest, the district authorities have proposed to construct a bridge across the Gosthani river near Bheemili, in Vizag, under the coastal highway project.

According to sources from the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared, considering the feasibility factors to build the bridge. As per the proposal, the bridge would be laid across the Gosthani confluence where it merges with the Bay of Bengal near Bheemili, in Vizag. The Andhra Pradesh state government would reportedly decide on the approval depending on the DPR submitted.

Earlier in November 2020, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting to review the construction of industrial corridors and ports in the state. Speaking at the meeting, CM YS Jagan stated that the construction of a beach road, connecting the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport with the city, should be completed. This road was proposed to cut down the travel time from the greenfield airport to Vizag. Initially, a six-lane coastal highway would be constructed along Bheemili-Bhogapuram near Vizag. Another two lanes will later be laid after the completion of the first phase.

The DPR of the coastal highway along Bheemili-Bhogapuram road near Vizag will be prepared, considering the growth of vehicular traffic after the operations commence at the greenfield airport. Additionally, the current passenger movement along the road as well as the prospects of IT Parks near the proposed road will be taken into account while making the project report.