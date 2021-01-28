Checked off the likes of White Tiger and Super Over this week? Bother not. We are up for another Friday and the myriad OTT platforms, as always, have a whole new bunch to keep us busy over the weekend. From a blockbuster Tamil film to the second season of a beloved Indian web series, here are the movies and web series we are looking forward to on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTTs this Friday.

Movies, web series releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTTs this Friday

#1 Master

The South Indian biggie will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video just 16 days after its theatrical release. Starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the recent super hit has a professor lock horns with a local goon to stop him from exploiting juvenile offenders. Master will be available in Tamil on Telugu across 240 countries globally.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Naarinja Mithai

The Telugu dubbed version of Sillu Karuppatti is set to be released on Aha. An anthology of four love stories, directed by Halitha Shameem, this critically acclaimed film is likely to be a welcome addition to the Telugu OTT platform’s growing list.

OTT Platform: Aha

#3 The Dig

The Dig has received impressive reviews all over. Starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, the film is based on a historic excavation, by a wealthy widow and an amateur archaeologist, that echoes Britain’s past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎, during World War II.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 Metro Park 2

Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya, and other beloved actors from Metro Park will be back this Friday to tickle your funny bone. Witness our Indian family go about their business in New Jersey as Metro Park returns for season 2 this Friday.

OTT Platform: Eros Now

#5 The Great Escapists

Featuring Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci, this Amazon Original has them use their engineering and scientific skills to survive on a remote desert island. That’s not all though. Witness them even construct a paradise island playground.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video