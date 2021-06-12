Exclusive Telugu streaming platform Aha announced its upcoming crime thriller web series ‘In The Name Of God’ a few days back and released its trailer on Saturday. The teaser and the first poster of the web series have raised the bar of anticipation, and the trailer released only fueled it more. In The Name Of God has been doing the rounds since mid-2020 but only materialised in 2021 and is all set to release on Aha soon as the Telugu OTT platform have announced its release date.

An Aha original, In the Name Of God stars comedian Priyadarshi and Nandini Rai in the lead, along with Posani Krishna Murali in a supporting role. Aha’s social media handles have captioned the trailer as ‘Welcome to the world of greed, lust, power, and sins!’. Drawing curtains on the release date of In The Name Of God, the makers Aha, along with the trailer, announced that the Telugu language web series will premiere on 18 June 2021.

The web series has held its niche by dropping calculated and creative subtitles all throughout. The series title ‘In The Name of God’ which is abbreviated to ‘ING’ has come across as a catchy phrase. Aha has always added ‘The shockING crime thriller web series you’ve been waitING for!’ to all its announcements related to the web series.

The talking point of the series has been the lead actor Priyadarshi’s role in the web series. Since his role in Arjun Reddy and subsequent movies like Jathi Ratnalu, he is one of the most sought-after actors with the versatility he brings along. The series promises to portray him in a never-before-seen character. With Aha founder Allu Arvind and the show’s producer Suresh Krishna believing that the ING series will be a turning point in Priyadarshi’s career, ‘In The Name of God’ web series will be a perfect binge-watch.