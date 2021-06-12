Vizag Police has solved three cases of theft and robbery in the city by arresting 7 in connection with those cases. In one of the robberies, the police arrested a man for committing robberies in and around the city by impersonating the police.

The matter came to light when 28-year-old Kommoju Basavacharya filed a complaint at the Parawada police station on 8 June 2021. According to him, when he was travelling towards Aganampudi on his two-wheeler, carrying about 1 and a half pounds of gold with him, a man stopped him in Yellapuvanipalem and claimed to be the police. Though the complainant was suspicious of the man, he obliged and let him check. Then, the man disappeared, along with the gold.

On Friday, Parawada Police arrested Adireddy Apparao from Akkayyapalem in connection with the robbery and successfully retrieved all the stolen gold. Further investigation revealed that Apparao had committed similar robberies in Anakapalli, Atchutapuram, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, posing as a policeman. The accused was released from jail a month ago and had again started committing these crimes. Currently, he has been remanded to police custody.

In another case of theft, a man named Udikimalla Harshavardhan filed a complaint at the Gajuwaka police station. The complainant noticed that some unidentified persons came to the godown of VPL Integral CFS Pvt. Ltd. on 28 May 2021 and stole copper rods worth around Rs 2 lakh from the scene. Following the complaint, the police got into action and nabbed the 5 accused in the case and recovered a copper rod worth around Rs 1.1 lakh from them. The 5 accused- Narava Suresh, Alla Dharma Raju, Chukka Eme Raju, Nagu and Vaddi Appala Swamy- were sent into police remand.

Another robbery was solved in Vizag when the police took action on the complainant Lakshmi’s case. According to Lakshmi, a stranger entered her house in Pedagantyada while she was sleeping and snatched 3 pounds of gold that she was wearing around her neck at the time. The accused ran away with the gold and was later apprehended by Newport Police and the stolen gold was seized. The accused has been identified as Chepala Anand from Pedagantyada. He had earlier served a prison sentence in the past for motorcycle theft, snatching and robbery and was released from jail in March.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Visakhapatnam has congratulated the police officers involved in the investigation of all these cases of robbery and theft.