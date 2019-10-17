Online streaming giant Amazon Prime will soon be adding another popular film to the slew of Telugu films on its platform. Much to the delight of those who missed watching the recent flick of Prabhas in theatres, Saaho, is set to be available on Amazon Prime Video from 19 October 2019. Saaho will go online on the streaming service in four languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film has an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, and Chunky Pandey. Made on a whopping budget of Rs. 350 crore by UV Creations, the film hit the screens on 30 August amid much hype and frenzy. Incidentally, the digital premiere date of Saaho, on Amazon Prime, also marks 50 days of the film’s release.

Coming in with heavy expectations as one of the most expensive Indian films, the action thriller received middling reviews by the critics on its release, back in August 2019. But the film found love among the audiences, as it has raked in Rs. 424 crore so far. While the film’s regional versions couldn’t quite manage to live up to the expectations in terms of the box office performance, the Hindi version of the film broke plenty of records and emerged as the fourth-highest grosser of the year.

Amazon Prime Video had earlier bagged the digital rights of Saaho for a whopping Rs 42 crore to stream the film online.