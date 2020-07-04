COVID-19 has bee on the rise in Andhra Pradesh, with a growing number of citizens contracting the virus. In the latest, YSRCP MLA from Ponnur in Guntur district, Kilari Rosaiah from tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA posted a video of himself on social media confirming the news.

He stated that in the tests conducted prior to attending the CM’s meeting through video conferencing at the District Collector’s office, he tested positive for COVID-19. The YSRCP MLA stated that he has shown no symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough or cold. Stating that he is currently in home quarantine, Kilaru Rosaiah said that he is taking proper medication and will soon get back to work. He further mentioned that he is not meeting people in the constituency because of his health conditions. The MLA assured the citizens in his constituency that he will be available on phone calls, SMS and WhatsApp.

Yes , I’m tested covid-19 positive

But No need to worry , I’m in Home Quarantine and taking proper Medication

Will get back to work very soon with all your love and support! #StaySafe #APfightsCorona pic.twitter.com/u2FF0Ljttn — kilari rosaiah (@KilariRosaiah) July 3, 2020

Guntur district has registered 1670 COVID-19 cases so far. While 713 of these cases have recovered and been discharged, the district currently has 938 active COVID cases as of 4 July 2020. 19 patients have passed away in the district due to the deadly virus.

With this, Kilari Rosaiah became the third legislator in the YSRCP party to have tested positive for COVID-19. In the past few weeks, Kodumuru (Kurnool) MLA Dr J Sudhakar tested positive for COVID. Srungavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district 22 June 2020, making him the first legislator in AP to have contracted the virus. All the three MLAs were in home quarantine as their work requires them to meet hundreds of citizens and officials on a daily basis. Local authorities have traced their primary contacts in order to isolate them and contain further spread of the virus.

As on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh recorded a total of 17,699 COVID-19 cases with 765 new cases being reported today.