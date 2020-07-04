The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh reached 17,699 as the state recorded 765 new cases on Saturday. As per the COVID-19 status update provided by the Andhra Pradesh Health Department, 727 of the new cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh while the remaining 38 cases have been reported among those who returned from other states (32) and foreign countries (6). 3 patients from Kurnool, 3 from Srikakulam, 2 from Visakhapatnam, 2 from Chittoor, one each from Kadapa and Vizianagaram died due to COVID-19 as the toll touched 218.

Between Friday and Saturday (9 AM-9 AM), Anantapur reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, while Kurnool and East Godavari followed suit with 118 and 102 new COVID-19 cases respectively. Of the 32 patients who arrived in Andhra Pradesh from other states, 23 are from Telangana, 3 from Delhi, 2 from West Bengal, and one each from Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

By conducting over 24,000 tests in a single day, the authorities in Andhra Pradesh have now tested close to one million samples.

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases status as on 4 July 2020:

New COVID-19 cases reported on 4 July: 765

Total cases reported so far: 17,699

Discharges on 4 July: 311

Total discharges so far: 8008

Active cases as on 4 July: 9473

Samples tested between 3 July and 4 July: 24,962

Total samples tested so far: 9,96,573

Death toll: 218

As per the data revealed by the officials on Friday, of the 16,934 COVID-19 cases that were in Andhra Pradesh until yesterday, 62.52% were detected among people in the age group of 16-45 years. While those in the age group of 45-60 accounted for 20.34%, people above 60 years made up 9.96%. The youngest populace, up to 15 years, formed the smallest chunk of the pie-chart, reporting 7.18% of the total cases recorded so far.