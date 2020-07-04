Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. As per Dr Arja Srikanth, state COVID-19 nodal officer, 62.52% of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have been reported among people in the age group of 16-45 years. While those in the age group of 45-60 accounted for 20.34%, people above 60 years made up 9.96%. The youngest populace, upto 15 years, formed the smallest chunk of the pie-chart, reporting 7.18% of the total cases recorded so far.

Revealing the numbers on Twitter, Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, of Andhra Pradesh stated, “Even though 62.5% of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are from (16-45) years age group, it is important that every individual have to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from COVID.”

In April, individuals in the age group of 16-45 years had accounted for 60.87% of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh. The age group 46-60 had stood as the second-most affected section, reporting 21.48% of the total cases back then.

As of Friday, Andhra Pradesh reported a total of 16,934 COVID-19 cases. The state continued to implement its massive testing strategy and conducted 9,71,611 tests until Friday. The COVID-19 death toll in Andhra Pradesh stood at 206.

It may be noted that people in Andhra Pradesh, who notice COVID-19 symptoms, can request for a test through the COVID-19 AP app. They can even contact their nearest ANM/PHC/UHC from the contact details available in the app.