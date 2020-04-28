60% of COVID-19 patients in AP in the age group 16-45 years

The coronavirus pandemic continues to send tremors across the country. The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh too is increasing with each passing day. As the state reported 82 new cases in the past 24 hours, the tally in Andhra Pradesh spiked to 1259. In a bid to educate the citizens, the AP State Government released a demographic based on the age group of COVID-19 patients in the state.

According to the AP official statistics, individuals in the age group of 16-45 years form 60.87% of the COVID-19 patients in the state. While 21.48% of the COVID-19 victims are in between 46 and 60 years, the senior citizens follow suit forming 11.12% of the total reported cases in Andhra Pradesh. The AP Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department further urged the citizens to stay at home and take the necessary precautions irrespective of the age, during the global pandemic.

Over 60 percent of the infected people in Andhra Pradesh are the young working people between the age of 16 to 45. We request you all to stay at home & take necessary precautions irrespective of your age#APFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/gu3s59AdHN — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 27, 2020

Shedding light on the COVID-19 affected mandals in Visakhapatnam District, the Andhra Pradesh State Government shared a graphic representation on 27 April, 2020. According to it, If a mandal reports four or above coronavirus positive cases, the area comes under a red zone. Likewise, a mandal reporting one to three COVID-19 cases will be declared as an orange zone. Across the whole district, Visakhapatnam (Urban) and Padmanabham mandals are marked as red zones. Narsipatnam Mandal was declared as an orange zone.