Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, launched the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme from his camp office, in Amaravati, on Tuesday. Speaking about the scheme, the Chief Minister said that Rs. 4,200 crores will be reimbursed to various colleges for the first time in the state’s history. Through this scheme, 12 lakh mothers, of students enrolled in various colleges, will be able to pay their college fees, said the CM. On the occasion, CM Jagan stated that only education can bring people out of their poverty and Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme is going to support the cause. Encouraging all citizens to study hard, the CM said that he will take up the financial responsibility of the underprivileged like a family member. He also stated that the backlog amount, unpaid by the previous government, will also be paid off via the new scheme.
As of 31 March 2020, Rs. 55.84 crores have been disbursed as arrears to 1,25,853 beneficiaries in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, Rs. 89.49 crores were sent out to 64,864 beneficiaries in the district amounting to a total of Rs. 145.33 crores. As of 28 April 2020, Rs. 100.04 crores have been disbursed to 87,814 beneficiaries in the district.
The video conference had some beneficiaries of the scheme interacting with the Chief Minister. It was also attended by Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), Joint Collector, Venugopal Reddy, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, Prasad Reddy, and other officials.
COVID-19 update in Andhra Pradesh: According to the Andhra Pradesh State Command Control Room media bulletin, Andhra Pradesh reported a total of 82 new cases in the past 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the tally in the state soared to 1,259. While 970 patients are currently undergoing treatment, 258 individuals recovered from the virus. A total of 31 patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh as on date.