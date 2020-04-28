The video conference had some beneficiaries of the scheme interacting with the Chief Minister. It was also attended by Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), Joint Collector, Venugopal Reddy, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, Prasad Reddy, and other officials.

COVID-19 update in Andhra Pradesh: According to the Andhra Pradesh State Command Control Room media bulletin, Andhra Pradesh reported a total of 82 new cases in the past 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the tally in the state soared to 1,259. While 970 patients are currently undergoing treatment, 258 individuals recovered from the virus. A total of 31 patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh as on date.

As of 31 March 2020, Rs. 55.84 crores have been disbursed as arrears to 1,25,853 beneficiaries in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, Rs. 89.49 crores were sent out to 64,864 beneficiaries in the district amounting to a total of Rs. 145.33 crores. As of 28 April 2020, Rs. 100.04 crores have been disbursed to 87,814 beneficiaries in the district.