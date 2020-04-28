The Korean Netflix series “My Secret Terrius”, as a supposed prediction of the invulnerability of the coronavirus, has brought forth speculations of many K-drama fans. As a whole, the Korean Wave has been garnering attention lately with a growing audience for K-movies and K-dramas. K-dramas offer a wide range of options in terms of genre, time period, etc. Here is a compilation of office Korean dramas, that must be on the list of every K-drama beginner and fan, which can be watched on Netflix, Viu and even Viki.

Missing office and the busy schedule that comes with it? Are you wishing for productivity to beat the boredom lingering in your empty schedules? The office prepares the perfect setting for the daily dramas of life with comedy, victory, love, etc. These dramas will have you crying, and laughing, along the ride while rooting for the characters on their journey. The 5 best office Korean Dramas on Netflix that you must watch.

1. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Everything is perfect at work. The competent secretary Kim Mi-so (Park Min-young) is the perfect office worker, for the narcissistic vice president Lee Young-joon (Park Seo-joon), with high standards. The drama sets goals for the perfect solidarity in an office with its quirky characters. It starts with Kim Mi-so wanting to resign from her job. But why would she do that?

2. Touch Your Heart

“Touch Your Heart” features a lawyer’s firm where an actress Oh Jin-shim (Yoo In-na) works as a secretary to an aloof boss Kwon Jung-rok (Lee Dong-wook). The drama follows the development of the actress Oh Jin-shim who is secretly preparing for a comeback as she weathers the scandal surrounding her. With its soulful OST, the fun verbal exchanges, and the characters adorable antics, the drama sincerely touches one’s heart!

3. She Was Pretty

The female protagonist Kim Hye-jin’s (Hwang Jung-eum) life turns topsy-turvy when she starts working in the very same office as her exacting boss Ji Sung-joon (Park Seo-joon), who was also her childhood friend. The drama is beguiling with scenes crackling with wit and humour. But what makes it even more endearing is the friendship between the protagonist and her friend Min Ha-ri (Go Joon-hee).

4. VIP

The office mystery drama features the employees that serve the VIP customers at Sung Un Department Store. The story unravels with intricately woven plots of jealousy, ambition, sufferings, etc. This drama draws the audience into its storyline with an amazing performance by the main characters Na Jeong-seon (Jang Na-ra) and Park Seong-joon (Lee Sang-yoon).

5. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Hired for her superhuman strength, the drama features the female protagonist Do Bong-soon (Park Bo-young) working under CEO Ahn Min-hyuk (Park Hyung-sik) of Ainsoft, a game developing company. The drama is a must-watch featuring a strong heroine with superpowers and a cute personality.