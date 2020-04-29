60-year-old woman in Vizag District tests COVID-19 positive, tally hits 23

The tally of COVID-19 positive cases, in Vizag District, increased to 23 with a new patient testing positive for the virus. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr PV Sudhakar confirmed the news. He informed that the patient is currently being treated at the GITAM Hospital.

According to sources, the COVID-19 patient is a sixty-year-old woman, belonging to Chintalapalem Village of Kasimkota Mandal in Vizag District. She works as a helper at an educational institution in Vijayawada. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the institute was shut down temporarily. On 18 April 2020, she returned to her hometown in a lorry, along with two other women. Noting that Vijayawada is a hotspot for COVID-19, the local authorities quarantined the three suspects at Anakapalle on 22 April 2020. After conducting the preliminary tests, the samples of the sixty-year-old woman tested positive and the two other ladies tested negative for COVID-19 The new patient was later shifted to GITAM Hospital where she tested positive again. The woman is currently receiving treatment at GITAM Hospital, along with three other patients.

Alerted by the new COVID-19 case, the Vizag District authorities are imposing a strict lockdown in Chintalapalem. A radius of 3 km, surrounding the latest victim’s residence, has been marked in the village. The sanitation staff are carrying out extensive disinfection drives in the demarcated area. The officials have stepped up in their efforts to ensure a hygienic environment in Chintalapalem to arrest the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Visakhapatnam District Administration quarantined a total of fifteen of the new patient’s relatives. They also were further tested for the coronavirus. As reported by Sakshi, Visakhapatnam District Superintendent of Police, Attada Babujee (IPS), visited the village on Monday night to monitor the situation. It is to be noted that the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department also updated the newly reported case in Visakhapatnam in its 10 AM media bulletin on 29 April 2020.

#CovidUpdates: 73 samples out of 7727 samples tested positive in past 24 hours. Total positive cases: 1332, Active cases: 1014, Discharged: 287, Deceased: 31#APFightsCorona #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gZR30evNlA — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 29, 2020

COVID-19 update in Andhra Pradesh:

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Command Control Room media bulletin, the state reported a total of 73 new cases in the past 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the tally in the state soared to 1,332. While 1014 patients are currently undergoing treatment, 287 individuals recovered from the virus. A total of 31 patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.