In a video conference, held on Monday from Amaravati, AP CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, addressed all the state’s citizens and updated about how AP is handling the coronavirus outbreak. Giving vital information, about various activities in the state, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the lockdown will be relaxed in green zones.

80% of Andhra Pradesh unaffected:

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the infection rate of coronavirus in AP is just 1.6 per cent – way lower than the national average of 4 per cent. It was revealed that the state has conducted 74,551 tests so far, of which 70% of them were concentrated in hot-spots alone. Pointing out that 80 per cent of Andhra Pradesh is coronavirus-free, the CM said that the virus is limited to 63 mandals in the red zone and 54 mandals in the orange zone. The rest of the state – 559 mandals – are in the green zone. Stating that the State Government has a clear picture of the current scenario, he assured the citizens that the officials are prepared for all possibilities in the fight against COVID-19.

Do not discriminate against affected:

The Chief Minister also asked people not to dread the virus and said that proper medical care would result in recovering from the illness. He stated that there is no way the virus can be completely eliminated, we have to live with it – the only way out is to take proper care. The AP CM appealed to citizens not to discriminate against the affected patients. Pointing out the similarities with the previous pandemic, swine flu, CM Jagan stated that diseases like swine flu, or chickenpox, can be cured with medicines and required precautions.

Lockdown relaxations:

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the lockdown will be eased in the green zones of the state so that the activities that support our economy can resume in a couple of days. “While public transport will not be permitted anytime soon, private vehicles will be allowed to ply in green zones,” said the CM. Stating that the full focus post lockdown will be on agriculture, CM Jagan also said that industries will be permitted to function in the green zones.