The total number of COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam reached 1136 as the district recorded yet another single-day spike on Friday with 81 new cases. As per the report by Special COVID-19 Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, the cumulative active cases in Visakhapatnam hit 682 with 45 patients being discharged on Friday. With the latest recoveries, the total number of discharges in the district increased to 447. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam stood at 7; 5 from Visakhapatnam, 1 from Srikakulam, and 1 from Hyderabad.

Friday’s evening report on COVID-19 status in Visakhapatnam revealed that 14 new clusters have been identified in the district. Cresent Towers, Queen Victoria Statue, Kanakadurga Nursing Home, Indira Nagar-Kancharapalem, Gurujada Nagar, Narendra Nagar, Vedullanarava, Akshya Department-Aganampudi, Pendurthi, Garava Veedhi-Gopalapatnam, NSTL Gate-Butchirajupalem, Jangala Colony-Simhachalam, Takasi Veedhi have been mentioned as the new clusters to contain COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam. The very active clusters have risen to 106 while active clusters accounted for 91 zones. While 50 clusters have been marked dormant, 30 have been denotified.

As COVID-19 continues to rise, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been taking measures in an effort to contain the possible spread. The personnel have been actively spraying disinfectants in the affected areas across the city.

Spraying of sodium hypochlorite solution across the city to prevent the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/qq5TwrkIeB — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh inched closer to the 17,000 mark. The state recorded 837 new cases-including 46 from other states and 2 foreign returnees-to take the count to 16,934. Between Thursday and Friday, as many as 38,898 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. With the latest set of tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh grew to 9,71,611. The total number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 9096 while 7632 individuals have been discharged post recovery.